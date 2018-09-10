Prep Boys Soccer: Hawks Hang On To Beat Thunderhawks

Cole Stokke scored the go-ahead goal in the second half.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown picked up its third win of the season on Monday as a second half goal pushed the Hawks past the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks by a score of 2-1.

Grand Rapids would get on the board first, as Seamus Stanley got his own rebound to send one back.

It would be all Hermantown after, as Matthew Joki found the back of the net with 16 seconds left in the first half. Cole Stokke scored the go-ahead goal in the second to seal the victory.

Hermantown (3-4-1) plays at Two Harbors on Thursday, while Grand Rapids (8-5-2) plays at Proctor on Monday, Sept. 17.