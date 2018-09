Prep Girls Soccer: Szendrey’s Hat Trick Pushes Agates Past Rails

Two Harbors blanks Proctor 4-0 at home.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – In high school girls soccer, Sami Szendrey recorded a hat trick in the first half as Two Harbors defeated Proctor at home 4-0.

Morgan Beardsley scored the other for the Agates as Tricia Osbakken gets the shutout in net.

Two Harbors improves to 6-1-1 on the season as they get set to host Cloquet this Thursday.