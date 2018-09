Prep Volleyball: Bulldogs Sweep Greyhounds

Carlton continued its undefeated play, picking up its fourth win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Carlton continued its undefeated season on Monday as it swept Duluth East, 25-12, 25-15, 25-18.

Duluth East will look for their first win of the season as they face Grand Rapids on Thursday, while Carlton battles with Esko on Tuesday.