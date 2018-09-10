UMD QB Larson Named OPOTW as Bulldogs Jump in Polls

Larson picked up his first weekly honor of the season, while the Bulldogs made a jump in the AFCA poll.

DULUTH, Minn. – The NSIC annoucned Monday that UMD quarterback John Larson was named Offensive Player of the Week.

The sophomore dominated Minnesota State Moorhead through the air and on the ground. He finished with 371 yards passing and five touchdowns, while adding 90 yards rushing and another touchdown.

As for the team, well they took a huge leap in the American Football Coaches Association poll.

The Bulldogs were by far the biggest movers, coming in at No. 16; an eight–spot jump from last week.

UMD is coming off an impressive 60–7 win over the Dragons in their home opener Saturday night.

This is the highest the Bulldogs have ever been ranked since opening the 2017 preseason rankings at number 10.

Next up for UMD is a road contest against intrastate rivals St. Cloud State on Thursday.