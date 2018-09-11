Duluth Mayor Emily Larson Proposes Property tax Increase

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson has proposed an increase in property taxes to fund multiple projects in the area.

Larson presented her proposed General Fund and Property Tax Levy for 2019 last night to the city council asking for a four percent increase on property taxes to help fund projects including road repairs, snow clearing and public housing.

The proposal would mean an increase of nine dollars on a $100,000 home and a $20 increase on a home of about $200,000.

The budget will not be finalized until the end of the year.