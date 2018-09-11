Duluth Red Cross Sends Volunteers to Help Hurricane Victims

The local chapter sent out a group of volunteers to the East Coast to help with Hurricane Florence.

DULUTH, Minn.- With Hurricane Florence quickly moving into the East Coast, causing dangerous flooding in the Carolinas, the Duluth American Red Cross chapter is doing everything they can to help out.

The local chapter sent a team of volunteers to Greenville, South Carolina on one of the last flights the state will be able to take in until skies are clear.

Volunteers like 15 year Red Cross veteran Diana Dunder will be working in shelters feeding those impacted by the storm. For some helping out, this is their first time working on site.

“Even though it’s a very sad situation, it’s also very positive. It’s an adventure and an education– you really learn a lot.”

The Duluth chapter will assist effected locations for three weeks.