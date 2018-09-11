Families Gather at World Trade Center Site

Nearly 3,000 People Were Killed in the Attacks

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NEW YORK (AP) – Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new monument to victims.

Thousands of victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected at Tuesday’s ceremony at the World Trade Center.

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrived at the airport in Johnstown on Tuesday shortly after the time that hijackers flew an airplane into New York’s World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, and the Pentagon.

Trump is delivering remarks at the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It’s where the fourth airliner crashed after the 40 passengers and crew members realized what was happening and tried to storm the cockpit.

Vice President Mike Pence is attending a ceremony at the Pentagon.

Nearly 3,000 people died when hijacked planes slammed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001.

Since the last anniversary, a truck attack on a nearby bike that killed eight people. Months later, there was a botched pipe bombing in a subway passageway near Times Square.