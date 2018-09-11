Great Outdoors: Superior Announces New Bike Share Program

The new partnership is now available across four different locations in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Traveling around Superior just became a little easier and healthier, as the city announced Tuesday that they have a new partnership Zagster Bike Share Program.

The partnership is a two-year agreement and was made possible with sponsorships from Essentia Health, Enbridge, Dairyland Power Cooperative and Minnesota Power.

There are four different locations to grab a bike: Millennium Trail, UW-Superior Campus, Superior Public Library and Barkers Island. The different locations allows the most people to take advantage of the service.

“Allows people to check out a bike, either with a membership or pay as you go and you ride the bike all over the city, lock it up wherever you go and eventually return it to any of our four stations that we have throughout the city,” Superior Mayor Jim Paine said.

Another big part of this partnership was giving people another mode of transportation that is a healthier option, giving residents the chance to get some exercise while doing errands.

“I think it’s really cool when you can combine exercise and transportation, it’s like a useful form of exercise instead of being stuck in the gym or something,” Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Linda Cadotte said.

The bike share program is officially launched and available for anyone to use at those locations in Superior. To learn more about the program or how to use it, visit the Zagster website.