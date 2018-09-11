Jacket Fest Held at UWS

SUPERIOR, Wis.-The largest Jacket Fest in history took place on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus earlier today.

The event featured more than 80 different organizations, and allows for students to explore what opportunities are available for them when it comes to employment and clubs they can join.

One staff member from the college told us, that jobs and internships in college can be vital to your future employment.

“A lot of times students will say ‘I need experience.’ Your internships, your on-campus employment, your student leadership – all of it counts – it all matters,” said Heather Rickerl, a UWS career counselor.

According to the school, 95 percent of their students enter the workforce or continue their education within six months of graduating.