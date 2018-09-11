Kids Thank Duluth Firefighters On 9/11

As part of 9/11 day, kids at the Valley Youth Center made a card for firefighters

DULUTH, Minn. – Kids at the Valley Youth Center said thanks to the Duluth Fire Department.

The kids made a poster for the firefighters of their neighborhood Station 8 to thank them for protecting them and their families.

The poster was part of a city-wide 9/11 day, where kids at every school learned about the terrorist attack that happened before many of them were born.

“It’s really important for them to know what happened, how it affects them and affects all of us, even though we weren’t directly affected by it, but it affects the country in one way or another and it’s important for the kids to know that,” said Jeff Davidson, a youth coordinator at the Valley Youth Center.

After presenting the poster, the kids got to meet the firefighters and climb aboard a fire truck.