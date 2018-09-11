Local Service Group Commemorates 9/11 Through Clean-Up

The organization wanted to dedicate the day to giving back.

DULUTH, Minn.- A local organization spent 9/11 dedicated to community service in remembrance of the acts that occurred 17 years ago.

Ecolibrium 3 is a service group formed in 2009 that honors the Duluth community through volunteer work in the region.

The group partnered with the Lincoln Park Citizen’s Patrol to commemorate the day and tragic 2001 event by cleaning up an abandoned property in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Ecolibrium 3 CEO Jodi Slick found today especially important to volunteer because of what it means for the American community as a whole.

“This day was really established to honor the memories of the victims and the responders that gave their lives on 9–11. It’s an opportunity, really for people to become more involved in their community, because that is the best of America.

Several neighbors showed enthusiasm toward the work the group was going and thanked them for cleaning the trash that had been left in the area for so long.

Those who are interested are invited to join Ecolibrium 3 as a regular volunteer through the rest of the year.