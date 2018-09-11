Look Inside Historic Homes and Properties this Sunday in Duluth

The Duluth Preservation Alliance is Proud to Present the 38th Annual Historic Properties Tour

DULUTH, Minn. – The Zenith City will be on full display this Sunday, September 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the Duluth Preservation Alliance’s 38th Annual Historic Properties Tour.

The tour will allow curious and interested Northlanders the chance to wander inside and out of five historic gems around the city of Duluth.

Tickets are $20 dollars and can be purchased two ways: online by clicking here, or at the Fitger’s Inn Lobby located at 600 East Superior Street in downtown Duluth starting at 10 a.m. the day of the event.

Tour takers will have the chance to roam free, visiting properties in any order they’d like.

The Duluth Preservation Alliance works to protect and preserve Duluth’s architectural heritage.

Throughout the year, the Alliance sponsors preservation events including informative presentations and tours, recognizes preservation efforts made by property owners and is a resource for preservation projects.