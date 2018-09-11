Mayor Specially Welcome Students Back to Cooper Elementary

Mayor Jim Paine visits his former stomping grounds to welcome back students.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Despite construction set backs to the new Cooper Elementary School buildings due to a fire earlier this year, students greeted the start of the Fall semester with their heads held high.

Free breakfast for all students, an optimistic staff and Superior Mayor Jim Paine welcome students back to what could be considered an unusual environment in what is now known as “the old Cooper.”

Students were expected to move into the completed new building this Fall, but the school district can only do so much to keep the environment safe while students are enrolled.

“The first real day of school is a big day, a stressful day, for students across the school district, so I felt like coming down and saying hello,” Mayor Paine told Fox 21.

Classes will continue in the older building through the 2018-2019 school year, but construction is still on track to finish the new building by the start of school next year.