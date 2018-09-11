Multi-Car Accident Leads to Building Destruction

DULUTH, Minn.- A woman driving down 24th Ave. W in Duluth lost control of her vehicle after the breaks in her car went out, police said at the scene.

The car went through the intersection at 3rd St., slamming into a DTA bus.

One of the vehicles hit the side of a building, which was home to a pet grooming and supply store downstairs and apartment tenants upstairs.

Building owner Maynard Soulier said a fire marshal assessment of the building declared it unstable.

“Right now… until we get this shored up… it’s uninhabitable right now.”

All tenants were told to evacuate the building immediately. Three people involved in the accident were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.