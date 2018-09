Prep Boys Soccer: Lumberjacks Blank Bluejackets at Home

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton scored four goals in the second half to propel them over Hibbing-Chisholm.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In boys high school soccer action, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton gets a goal in the first half from Otto Cockburn as they defeat Hibbing/Chisholm 5-0 Tuesday night at Bromberg Field.

The Lumberjacks even their record at 3-3 as they get set to take on Duluth East on Thursday.