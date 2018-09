Prep Girls Soccer: Hilltoppers Top Rival Hunters

Duluth Marshall was one better at home against rivals Duluth Denfeld.

DULUTH, Minn. – Samantha Mark and Victoria Thorson found the back of the net for Duluth Marshall as the Hilltoppers hung on to beat Duluth Denfeld 2-1 at home Tuesday night.

Duluth Marshall improves to 5-2 on the season as they will take on North Branch on Saturday. Duluth Denfeld falls to 2-1-4.