Prep Volleyball: Lumberjacks, Spartans Pick Up Home Wins

Superior's Caleigh Jensen finished the night with 17 kills.

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland high school volleyball teams were rolling Tuesday night, as Superior swept Ashland and Cloquet defeated Moose Lake-Willow River 3-1.

The Spartans worked quickly to get the victory, winning 25-11, 25-11, 25-14. Caleigh Jensen finished the night with a team-high 17 kills.

In other volleyball action, Cloquet defeated Moose Lake-Willow River 3-1, Carlton continued its undefeated season, sweeping Esko. Grand Rapids also picked up a win Tuesday night, sweeping Hibbing.