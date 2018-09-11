Saints Women’s Soccer Ready for UMAC Play

St. Scholastica will be searching for their first win and first goal of the season this week.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s soccer team are still searching for their first win of the season after struggling in non–conference play.

But issues were expected and the Saints have their to–do list as the conference schedule is right around the corner.

“There’s a lot of young players in the lineup and they’re still trying to figure out not only what it takes to compete at the college level, but also go to class and do the things that you have to do as a student-athlete in order to be successful and they’re working through that,” head coach Dave Reyelts said.

“We’re still learning how to shift together as a group up the field and kind of drop back so our transition is a little rough but we’re still working on that and it will be a lot better by the end of the season,” freshman forward and Duluth native McKenzie Nelson said.

Next up for the Saints is a road match Wednesday against Crown who will be a stiff test for CSS.

“I watched some video of them the other day. They are actually moving the ball really well this year with some good combination play. They got a couple of speedy forwards up top. They’re probably going to sit in and try to defend and look to counter so we just need to be aware that they have a couple of players that can challenge us and respect their ability,” said Reyelts.