Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Conference Comes to Duluth

Representatives met to discuss sexual assault reform efforts

DULUTH, Minn. – After submitting all their backlogged sexual assault kits for testing, Duluth is hosting the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Assembly of Cities.

About a hundred-twenty representatives from twelve different cities are meeting in Duluth to talk sexual assault reform efforts.

Duluth officials have attended the conference in other cities and say coming together is a great way to find solutions to the problems that many cities face.

“We call up our fellow grantees all the time to ask them questions and to find out what’s going well and so to have them here and to see them in person and be able to have those conversations one on one or in small groups is really helpful,” said Mary Faulkner, Duluth’s Site Coordinator for the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Grant.

“There is no one road map, so it’s really helpful to hear what other cities are doing, it’s helpful to hear what’s working for them so no one is recreating the wheel,” said Faulkner.