The Arc Northland Looks to Help Navigate the Workforce, Benefits

The Arc Northland Provides Resources and Assistance to People Living with Disabilities in the Region

DULUTH, Minn. – A free workshop happening on Tuesday, September 18 will help people with disabilities learn the possibilities of working and also keeping the proper benefits.

The workshop will take place at the Duluth Workforce Development Center located at 402 West First Street.

Folks are also able to participate via video conferencing.

The workshop will provide information to people with disabilities, family members, and other supporters on how Social Security and medical benefits work when a person with a disability is employed.

Those attending will also learn about specific programs within Social Security that can support people in achieving successful employment in their community.

The workshop presenters have many years of professional experience with the coordination of public support programs and employment:

· Joani Werner, Social Security Administration’s Work Incentives Coordinator for Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin

· Scott Frisby, Work and Benefits Planner for Disability Hub MN and Duluth Vocational Rehabilitation

Registration is open through Tuesday, September 11.

Click here to learn more information, or email Laurie at lberner@arcnorthland.com.