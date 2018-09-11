Vehicle Hits DTA bus Injuring Three People in Duluth

No one Sustained Life Threatening Injuries

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department say a car collided with a DTA bus just before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning sending three people to local area hospitals.

According to authorities the Duluth Police Department, Duluth Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the crash at the intersection of 24 Avenue West and 3rd Street.

Police believe the female driver of the car collided with the bus after running a red light causing her vehicle to crash into a business causing damage to the building.

The female driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two of the passengers on the DTA bus were also transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.