Yellowjackets Win Fourth Straight in 4-1 Victory Over Auggies

Four different UW-Superior players scored in the win.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Four different Yellowjackets would score as UW-Superior picked up its fourth straight win, beating Augsburg 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The game would be quiet until the 28th minute as Felix Blick sends on in for his first goal of the season. Blake Perry would also score to give UWS a 2-0 lead at the half.

James Bruce and Blake Hanson would each record a goal in the second half as UWS went on to win it.

UWS (4-2) prepares for a road game against St. Scholastica on Saturday.