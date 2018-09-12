Bulldogs Ready for “Battle for the Bone” with Huskies

This will be the second year that the UMD-St. Cloud State rivalry will have the traveling trophy.

DULUTH, Minn. – Traveling trophies are a nice addition to any college football rivalry. Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud have dubbed their rivalry game the “Battle for the Bone”.

The Bulldogs–Huskies rivalry dates all the way back to 1933. But last season, a traveling trophy was introduced to spice things up. UMD won the first “Battle for the Bone” last year 34–21 at Malosky Stadium and look to do the same tomorrow night.

“It adds a little bit more to that, the rivalry. It’s always a fun game, especially playing down there in St. Cloud. They’ll have a good atmosphere. I know they’re going to come out and bring it,” senior wide receiver Nate Ricci said.

“Bringing the bone back home is important to us and that’s kind of the fun of playing for a traveling trophy. St. Cloud is 2-0 for a reason. They’ve done a good job. They’ve made strides from Week 1 to Week 2. I think they’re playing better defensively. Offensively, they’re doing a good job dispersing the football. They have a couple of running backs that run extremely hard downhill so those are going to be the keys of the game Thursday night,” said head coach Curt Wiese.

Kickoff for the game is set for 6 p.m. at Husky Stadium.