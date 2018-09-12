Coastal Cleanup Kicks Off

Duluth and Superior Unite to Rid Lake Superior of Trash

SUPERIOR, Wis.- On Barker’s Island Mayor Jim Paine and Duluth Mayor Emily Larson kicked off what’s being called the “Twin Ports Coastal Cleanup.”

It’s part of a larger, month-long effort by the Alliance for the Great Lakes to adopt beaches, and clean them up.

Last year, more than 6,300 volunteers picked up more than 11,000 pounds of trash on more than 240 sites around the region.

“All those people working together is what’s going to make a difference,” said Andrea Crouse, Water Resources Specialist with Superior.

“We can’t make a difference on our own in Superior and they can’t make a difference on their own in Duluth. But when we work together as a community, as individuals, that collective power goes a long way.”

Today’s event even drew President and CEO of the Alliance for the Great Lakes, Joel Brammeier, all the way from Chicago.

“When people come out and they see firsthand how pollution is getting into the water, then they take the opportunity next to actually do something about that.”

Kids from Duluth’s Keyzone After School Program also donned some neon vests and got their hands dirty picking up trash.

One little girl remarked, “we should do something like this in our city.”

It’s that enthusiasm that will allow the greatness of the Great Lakes to shine.

“What we’re really trying to achieve is a healthy Great Lakes for all people, and wildlife, forever,” Brammeier said.