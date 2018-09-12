Lieutenant Governor Candidates Visit Duluth for Housing Forum

DULUTH, Minn. – Lieutenant Governor candidates made a stop here in Duluth for a forum on affordable housing.

The forum was put on by the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless, an organization focused on providing stable housing.

DFL endorsed candidate Peggy Flanagan and Republican endorsed candidate Donna Bergstrom were at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center for a conversation.

Not being able to have a permanent place to call home can have a significant impact on many people.

This was the chance for the community to hear from both candidates.

“It’s our intention that we bring up pressing questions to them that will essentially set the ground for where their administration will be heading once they are in office,” said Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless Public Policy Director Fatima Moore.

According to advocates with Homes for All, Minnesota’s housing wage to afford a two bedroom apartment has jumped 10 percent over the last decade.