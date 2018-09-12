LIVE Music, Eastern European Cuisine at GND Rec Center this Sunday

The Gary New Duluth Rec Center is Hosting Their Final Concert of the Summer Sunday, September 16

DULUTH, Minn. – For the final time this summer, music will be the talk of the town at the Gary New Duluth Rec Center on Sunday, September 16.

Residents in the area are dubbing the concert as “Music from the Alps to the Adriatic.”

This is a family event with games for the kids too.

There will be a bounce house, gaga ball, bubbles, face painting and a meet and great with a Duluth Police Department K9.

The Singing Slovenes will be performing, and are sure to attract an audience young and old.

Bring your lawn chairs and be ready for a great, fun filled day of great music, great food and fun.

The event runs from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Click here for more information.