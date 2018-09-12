Mixed Martial Arts Returns to the Twin Ports

Wessman Arena is the place to be this Saturday for some local MMA action.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The popularity of mixed martial arts, or MMA as it’s better known, has exploded in the past 15 years. And that excitement is coming to Superior this weekend.

Inner Strength MMA Promotions is hosting the “Throwdown in Souptown” this Saturday at Wessman Arena. The event will feature over 20 fights and a handful of Northland fighters. Although the sport does have a reputation for its violence, organizers say that’s not what it’s about for those who step into the cage.

“The thing is none of the guys do it to hurt each other. Everybody’s got a 7 to 3 or 8 to 4 job on Monday. They’re not looking to come in here and break somebody’s arm and send them to the hospital. It’s all just sport and competition, just to learn how they have improved since their last competition or if it’s the first time they’ve been in the cage, what they’ve done to become a better martial artist,” MMA promoter Robert Mrotek said.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $35 for floor seats.