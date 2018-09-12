National Juicy Lucy Day Celebrated

The holiday is observed on the anniversary of the first Crooked Pint Ale House opening

DULUTH, Minn. – September 12th is National Juicy Lucy Day.

It’s celebrated on the anniversary of the first Crooked Pint Ale House opening in Minneapolis.

Juicy Lucys are a Minnesota tradition.

They’re two burger patties filled with melted cheese and topped with other goodies.

Even though they’re mostly found in the Midwest, local restaurant managers would like to see them become a national option.

“I try to always warn everybody, they can explode,” said Russ Smith, General Manager of Crooked Pint Ale House in Duluth. “So you can bite into it and it’ll spray out the side and hit the person sitting next to you. They’ve sprayed the windows with the cheese which is always, it’s actually pretty entertaining.”

To celebrate, Juicy Lucys were sold for a special price on the holiday.