Speeding Vehicles Crashes Into Crystal Lake, One Dead

The Victims Names Were not Immediately Released

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Authorities say a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Pokegama Avenue crashed into Crystal Lake just before 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Grand Rapids Police believe the car went straight at a “T” intersection on Crystal Boulevard landing the vehicle in the lake.

The female passenger, identified as 22-year-old Savannah Hegdahl of Keewatin, was able to get out of the vehicle and was helped to shore by neighbors.

Officers arrived on scene within three minutes of the 911 call and attempted to rescue the male driver from the car but were unsuccessful. The driver, identified as 24-year-old Jacob Duffney of Aitkin, was found in the car, deceased.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department and the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Dive Team also responded to the crash scene.

The female passenger is being treated at the Grand Itasca Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.