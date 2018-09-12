St. Louis County Deputy Vehicle hit by Alleged Drunk Driver

The Incident may Have Been Intentional

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office a Patrol Sergeant was hit head on by an alleged drunk driver at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The accident took place on Highway 8 in Industrial Township and authorities believe the 25-year-old Saginaw man possibly hit the Deputy’s vehicle intentionally.

Authorities also state the preliminary investigation showed the driver was highly intoxicated.

According to reports of the incident the Sergeant noticed a vehicle driving in his direction on his side of the road while patrolling the area.

The vehicle failed to correct lanes and ran a stop sign prompting the Sergeant to activate his emergency lights and attempt to maneuver his vehicle out of the path of the oncoming driver.

Despite his maneuvers the patrol sergeant’s car was hit head on. Luckily, both drivers were not injured in the accident and damage to both vehicles was light.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the St. Louis County Jail for DWI.