Thunder Coming into Home Opener with 2-0 Record

The Fond Du Lac Tribal & Community College is looking to go 3-0 this Saturday at home.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College football team are off to a great start to their season.

The Thunder are 2–0 following a big comeback win this past weekend against Northland Community and Technical College. And that victory has the team believing they can do more this season.

“It’s a great start to get off 2-0. It sets the bar high for the other teams. They weren’t expecting us to start 2-0. They were 1-7 last year. But we need to finish the season strong and hopefully go to the championship,” quarterback Bryor Parisien said.

“When I got here, I started talking national championship. And everyone just looked at me. This is what I want. This is what we should strive for. If we’re going to come play this game, let’s be the best we can do at it. And they’re starting to believe. They’re starting to believe in themselves and their abilities,” said first-year head coach Davin DePoe.

Next up for the Thunder will be their home opener Saturday against Rochester. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at Duluth East Stadium.