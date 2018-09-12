UMD Land Lab to Promote Sustainability this Sunday

The 6th Annual UMD Farm Fest is Happening Sunday, September 16

DULUTH, Minn. – Northlanders are invited to stop by UMD’s Land Lab, located at 3568 Riley Road in Duluth, on Sunday, September 16 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Throughout the growing season, students and staff have worked to grow a plentiful harvest and educate the community on the topic of sustainability.

UMD’s Land Lab Director, Randel Hanson, is excited to invite the community out to see this year’s progress.

A farm-fresh buffet lunch will be prepared by UMD’s Dining Services and sold for $10 dollars for adults and $5 dollars for college students and children.

Farm Fest supports and celebrates the thirty acre Sustainable Agriculture Project at the Land Lab, a landscape-scale classroom about four miles from UMD.

Hanson says Farm Fest offers his students to share what they’ve learned throughout the summer.

Officials with UMD say the Land Lab farm is a centerpiece of campus sustainability efforts.

Hanson says it will produce between 40 and 45 tons of organic produce this year, most of which is delivered to UMD Dining Services.

