Unique School Bus Helps Special Olympic Athletes

The UCare Mobile Dental Clinic is providing teeth cleaning and other dental services to Special Olympic athletes.

DULUTH, Minn.- Surprising dentist visits are typically bad but one teeth-cleaning station cruising into the Northland is making quite the impact.

Dental students from the University of Minnesota are cleaning teeth on a traveling bus, called the UCare Mobile Dental Clinic. During a pit stop in Duluth on Wednesday, September 12, Special Olympics Athletes are receiving free dental work.

The soon-to-be dentists tell us the hands-on experience is great but it’s also a rewarding job.

“There are so many people who don’t have the opportunity to see the dentist and with this people are able to hop on and receive dental care,” senior dental student Andrew Patterson said.

The bus is a partnership between UCare and the University of Minnesota. It travels around Minnesota providing service to UCare recipients.