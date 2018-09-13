2018 Twin Ports Recovery Walk this Saturday

The 2018 Twin Ports Recovery Walk is Happening in Leif Erikson Park

DULUTH, Minn. – The 2018 Twin Ports Recovery Walk looks spread encouragement and community support.

The event is happening on Saturday, September 15 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. in Leif Erikson Park in Duluth.

The walk will be a total of one mile, beginning at scenic Leif Erikson Park and continuing east down the Lakewalk.

Schedule of Events:

4:45 p.m. – Line-up at start (Leif Erikson Park)

5:30 p.m. – Welcome and introduction to Recovery Alliance Duluth, a new non-profit seeking to assist with recovery

6:00 p.m. – Enjoy a wide range of speakers throughout the evening

Following the scheduled events will be a celebration of recovery.

Food will be provided at the event.

The Recovery Walk is free and open to the public.