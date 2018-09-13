Advocating for the Minnesota Homeless Population

Advocates are focusing on cultivating champions for a bolder Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota is leading the nation in reductions to Veteran homelessness but there’s still a lot to be done.

Five hundred people are advocating for the homeless population in Duluth on Thursday, September 13th, at the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless annual conference at the DECC.

Advocates tell us the hot topics for Minnesota as a whole, are serving homeless people in rural areas. But the continuing discussion of affordable housing is also on the table.

“Homelessness isn’t a character flaw, it’s a math problem,” executive director Senta Leff said. “There’s no one in the Country, there’s nowhere in Minnesota, including St. Louis County where someone can earn minimum wage and work only 40 hours a week to afford a market rate one or two bedroom apartment.”

Right now a housing wage in Minnesota is $18 dollars an hour at a minimum.