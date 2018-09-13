Bulldogs Top Huskies in “Battle for the Bone”

UMD puts up over 300 yards of offense as they beat St. Cloud State 41-17.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Sophomore quarterback John Larson threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns, leading Minnesota Duluth to a road win over St. Cloud State 41-17 Thursday night at Husky Stadium.

Senior wide receivers Nate Ricci and Jason Balts each finished with a receiving touchdown, while Wade Sullivan chipped in with two touchdowns on the ground.

The Bulldogs improve to 3-0 on the season as they get set to host Bemidji State next week.