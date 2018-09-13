Celebrating a Successful Summer

Families tell us Cloquet’s daylong celebration is the perfect way to end summer together.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The celebrations continued in Cloquet, at the Veteran’s Memorial Park.

From bounce houses to food trucks the park packed full of families that mark their calendars for this every year.While many are celebrating having a good job, one little girl is celebrating the joys of being young and having a whole summer off.

“This is like the best summer because we never get a really hot summer in Cloquet, really not really,” summer enthusiast Bianca Kampf said.

Families tell us Cloquet’s daylong celebration is the perfect way to end summer together.