Deputy Struck by Arrow, Prompting Standoff in Sauk Centre

Gunshots Were Fired by the Officer

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. (AP) – Some homes have been evacuated in Stearns County where a deputy was hit by an arrow prompting a standoff with the perpetrator.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a standoff in Sauk Centre. Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmunson says a suspect who shot a crossbow is holed up in a home.

WJON reports Gudmunson says the deputy was hit in the arm and taken to the hospital. He says gunshots were fired by the officer.

The sheriff says the events unfolded after the suspect was spotted driving erratically and hit a building.