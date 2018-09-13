Earth Rider Brewery Celebrates a Year of Beer!

The brewery hosts a festival honoring their first birthday.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Northland beer drinkers celebrated an anniversary as Earth Earth Rider Brewery launched their first ever festival in honor of one year of beer.

Earth Rider has become one of the largest distributors of craft beer in the Twin Ports. Their Superior Pale Ale and several other drinks are recognizes as award winning creations.

Thursday was the first of three days lined up to celebrate the brewery, filled with music and art vendors from the area.

Director of Brands for Earth Rider Brad Nelson says the support Earth Rider community is what separates their beer from the other breweries in the area.

“Lake Superior water is amazing brewing water, so it’s probably a big reason for it. We also have a community of craft beer drinking and creative thinkers that support it.”

Friday at 5 p.m., led my Mayor Jim Paine will be the cracking of the keg, kicking off the rest of the weekend. Earth Riders Fest is a family event through Saturday evening. Tickets and be purchase at the door or here.