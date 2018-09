Hibbing Man Guilty in Infant Nephew’s Death

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s a guilty verdict for Jesse Bonacci-Koski, 26, of Hibbing in the death of his 11-month-old nephew.

On Thursday, the jury found Koski guilty of two counts of second-degree manslaughter.

Koski left the infant home alone to go buy some drugs.

A fire started in the house while he was gone, which lead to the child’s death.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 24th.