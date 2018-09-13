Hunger Action Month Looks to Raise Awareness in the Northland

Hunger Action Month is Part of a Larger Campaign Started by the Organization, Feeding America

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday, September 13 marks the official celebration of Hunger Action Month.

To honor this month long campaign of raising awareness, Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank will be hosting an open house tour of their facility on Wednesday, September 19 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Second Harvest is located at 4503 Airpark Boulevard in Duluth.

This behind-the-scenes tour will be free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Executive Director of Second Harvest, Shaye Moris tells FOX 21, Hunger Action Month is an important time to remind residents in the community about the need for food throughout the region.

The Northland sees a high number of people who go without proper food and nutrition.

If you would like to get involved and help with donations, click here.

On Thursday, September 13, use the hashtags #HungerActionMonth and #HungerActionDay on social media to show your support for Feeding America.