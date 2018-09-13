Look to 320 North, New Apartments Being Built

P&R Starts Construction on Superior's 3rd Apartment Complex

SUPERIOR, Wis.-The owners behind the newly opened Onyx Apartments in Superior are building another luxury apartment building.

It’s located at 320 North F St. The complex will house 46 One Bedroom Apartments starting at about $1,200 a month. Then 36 Two Bedrooms at $1,600, and 4 Three Bedroom Apartments at $1,900 a month.

“Y’know, we have other brand new apartment buildings here in town that have filled very fast,” said property manager Megan Holsclaw. “There’s a definite need for nice housing in Superior.”

“It’s built local by local people. They really care about this community and what we can bring to the community.”

The new building will include a fitness center and a dog run, along with cable and internet included.