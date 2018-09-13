Midday Update 9-13-18 Local News and Weather Making Headlines Thursday, September 13, 2018 September 13, 2018 Brett Scott, Categories: Community, News, News – Latest News, News Update Tags: Brett Scott, brittney merlot, FOX 21 Local News, Headlines, Local News, midday update, News, weather FacebookTwitterEmailPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post 4th Street Market Reopening Under New Ownership Sunday August 20, 2017, Morning Forecast – S... Inside Look at the John Beargrease Marathon Starti... Sunday April 30, 2017, Morning Forecast