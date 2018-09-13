One Roof Opens 285th Land Trust Home

Open House for New 4-Bedroom In Denfeld

DULUTH, Minn.- A newly renovated, single-family home is now available in Duluth for low and middle-income home seekers.

One Roof Community Housing, which is behind the effort, held an open house to show off the home in the Denfeld Neighborhood. This is the 285th of its kind in the Duluth Area.

One Roof buys old homes and repurposes them to sell at 20% below market value, to low and middle-income home seekers.

“It’s a privilege to do the work and what’s the best feeling of all is when the family comes in,” said Jim Philbin, Community Land Trust Director.

“Many of them, it’s their first home, it’s the first chance they’ve had to own a home…Many of them didn’t think it could be possible. So it’s awesome to be a part of that experience and helping make it happen.”

When a home is purchased the buyers sign a 99-year lease, pay property taxes, and have the rights to do as they please to the property.

Then when they wish to sell it again, they must do so to another low or middle-income home seeker with One Roof’s help, paying it forward.