Prep Boys Soccer: Greyhounds and Hunters Dominate the Pitch

Both Duluth East and Denfeld won in shutout victories.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Duluth East dominated Cloquet-Carlton in a 6-0 shutout win. Michael Reichoff had two goals and Will Francis had a hat trick while David Wallerstein got the sixth and final goal.

Duluth East remains undefeated. Their next game will be Saturday at White Bear Lake. Cloquet-Carlton falls to 5-6 with a shot at redemption Saturday in Ashland.

Over in Superior, the Denfeld Hunters also got a shutout win, 7-0, over the Spartans. Maison Oliver put up three goals for the hat trick while Jon Faynik scored two. Pete Foldesi and Xavier Decker each with a goal. Eric Gibson was in the net for the Hunters.

Denfeld moves on to 8-2 on the season with their next match against Hermantown on Saturday. Superior gets their first loss, their record is now 8-1 and will look to bounce back Saturday against Duluth Marshall.