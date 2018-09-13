Prep Football: Panthers Shut Down Rangers In Final Seconds

Jaden Janke scores the game-winner with 25 seconds left in the game.

CULVER, Minn.- South Ridge’s Joe Janke rushed 33 times for 171 yards to lead the Panthers to a 23-20 win over Mountain Iron-Buhl.

At the start of the fourth quarter the Rangers were up 20-15. But with :25 seconds remaining, Joe Janke scores from 5 yards out to give the Panthers the lead.

South Ridge improves to 3-0 on the season and look to stay that way next week against Ely. MIB falls to 2-1 and will now prepare for Kelley.