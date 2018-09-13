Prep Girls Soccer: Lumberjacks Attack Late in Win Over Agates

After being down 1 at the half, Cloquet-Carlton comes back to get the win.

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- Cloquet-Carlton defeats Two Harbors 2-1 after being down by one goal at halftime. The Agates scored the first goal of the game with less than ten minutes remaining in the first half. Cloquet-Carlton was able to make a comeback in the second with two goals by Kiana Bender to seal in the win.

The Lumberjacks improve to 8-1 as they look ahead to Hermantown. Two Harbors falls to 7-3 with hopes of redeeming themselves against Zimmerman.