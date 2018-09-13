Prep Volleyball: Hunters Take Down Spartans in Four Sets

Superior took the lead after one set, only for Denfeld to respond by winning three straight.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- In volleyball action, Superior hosted Duluth Denfeld. After the Spartans took the first set 25-23, the Hunters answered back winning three straight sets to take the match 3-1.

Setter Jordyn Maas finished the match with 38 assists. Caitlin Schneeweis lead with 16 kills and Ashley Larson added 12 more.

The Hunters are now 7-2 on the season as they get set to take on Proctor.