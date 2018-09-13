Rate of Uninsured Increases in Minnesota

Minnesota's Uninsures is at 4.5 Percent

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The number of people without health insurance in Minnesota has increased for the first time in five years, when the Affordable Care Act was in full effect.

A U.S. Census report says about 243,000 Minnesotans did not have insurance in 2017.

That’s an increase of 18,000 from the previous year. Still, Minnesota has one of the lowest uninsured rates in the country at 4.5 percent. Nationally that rate is 8.8 percent, or about 28½ million people.

State health economist Stefan Gildenmeister tells the Star Tribune what is of particular concern is that the rate of uninsured has increased at a time of economic prosperity.