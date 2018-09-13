Rib Fest At Texas Roadhouse

Brittney Merlot Learns How To Make Legendary Fall Off The Bone Ribs

DULUTH, Minn. — In this week’s Cooking Connection we are giving you a face full of BBQ with Texas Roadhouse’s fall off the bone ribs! Why? Because IT’S RIB FEST AT TEXAS ROADHOUSE the entire month of September!

RECIPE: Preheat over to 300°, take your slab of ribs and coat it well with seasoning on both sides, fill deep pan up to the grate with water and liquid smoke, lie the ribs on the grate, cook for a few hours until it’s nice and tender. You know it’s done when you can pull the rib bone right out! Drizzle your favorite warm BBQ sauce over them and dig in!

PARTY PACK DISCOUNT: Call and order a party pack of ribs and be sure to mention this Fox 21 cooking segment and you will receive 10% off of your order! Can’t beat it! Might as well eat it!

SPECIALS: They also have $3 Rib Kicks on Monday & Tuesdays and you can also enter to win free ribs for a year!

LOCATION: 902 Mall Dr, Duluth, MN 55811

HOURS: Mon-Wed 4pm-10pm & Thurs-Sun 11am-11pm

PHONE: (218) 624-7427

Call ahead seating is also available to minimize your wait. Try to call an hour ahead of arrival for the shortest wait time.